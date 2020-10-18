Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) Upgraded to Buy by BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on DLTR. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Dollar Tree in a research report on Friday, July 17th. They set a hold rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Dollar Tree in a research report on Friday, August 28th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Dollar Tree in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. They set an outperform rating and a $107.00 price objective on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price objective on Dollar Tree from $112.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, August 24th. Finally, TheStreet raised Dollar Tree from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $104.64.

Shares of NASDAQ:DLTR opened at $95.56 on Thursday. Dollar Tree has a 1 year low of $60.20 and a 1 year high of $119.71. The company has a market cap of $22.68 billion, a PE ratio of 25.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.46. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $91.26 and its 200 day moving average is $88.76.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 27th. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $6.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.23 billion. Dollar Tree had a return on equity of 18.52% and a net margin of 3.61%. Dollar Tree’s revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.76 EPS. Analysts expect that Dollar Tree will post 5.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FIL Ltd raised its stake in Dollar Tree by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 2,720,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $252,144,000 after buying an additional 181,471 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in Dollar Tree by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,486,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,406,000 after buying an additional 148,427 shares during the last quarter. London Co. of Virginia raised its stake in Dollar Tree by 12.4% during the 2nd quarter. London Co. of Virginia now owns 2,069,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,807,000 after buying an additional 227,535 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Dollar Tree by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,799,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,803,000 after buying an additional 42,642 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Dollar Tree by 10.4% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,548,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,531,000 after buying an additional 146,046 shares during the last quarter. 89.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Dollar Tree Company Profile

Dollar Tree, Inc operates discount variety retail stores. It operates through two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $1.00. It provides consumable merchandise, including candy and food, and health and beauty care, as well as everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, and frozen and refrigerated food; variety merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, and other items; and seasonal goods that include Valentine's Day, Easter, Halloween, and Christmas merchandise.

