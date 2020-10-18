Dollar General Corp. (NYSE:DG) Shares Sold by Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC

Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC cut its position in Dollar General Corp. (NYSE:DG) by 9.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,322 shares of the company’s stock after selling 132 shares during the period. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $277,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in DG. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado boosted its stake in shares of Dollar General by 12.4% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 48,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,330,000 after buying an additional 5,373 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in shares of Dollar General by 6.8% in the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 17,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,584,000 after buying an additional 1,095 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Dollar General by 38.2% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,283,000 after buying an additional 4,177 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Dollar General by 164.3% in the first quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 2,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $400,000 after buying an additional 1,650 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Dollar General by 53.8% in the first quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $281,000 after buying an additional 652 shares during the last quarter. 91.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CAO Anita C. Elliott sold 8,470 shares of Dollar General stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.80, for a total transaction of $1,777,006.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 20,968 shares in the company, valued at $4,399,086.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Michael J. Kindy sold 13,895 shares of Dollar General stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.77, for a total value of $2,831,384.15. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 19,040 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,879,780.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 99,435 shares of company stock worth $19,984,494. 0.72% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE DG opened at $221.71 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $55.21 billion, a PE ratio of 24.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.46. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $206.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $190.13. Dollar General Corp. has a 1-year low of $125.00 and a 1-year high of $224.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 0.59.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 27th. The company reported $3.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.44 by $0.68. Dollar General had a return on equity of 33.51% and a net margin of 7.48%. The firm had revenue of $8.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.35 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.74 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 24.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Dollar General Corp. will post 10 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 6th will be given a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 5th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.65%. Dollar General’s payout ratio is 21.40%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on DG. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $182.00 target price on shares of Dollar General in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Barclays increased their price target on Dollar General from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 28th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Dollar General from $200.00 to $223.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 28th. Raymond James reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $235.00 price objective on shares of Dollar General in a report on Friday, August 28th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group raised their price objective on Dollar General from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 24th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $215.27.

Dollar General Profile

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, Midwestern, and eastern United States. The company offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, and laundry and other home cleaning supplies; packaged food comprising cereals, canned soups and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

