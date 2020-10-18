Diversified Trust Co Trims Stock Position in Dollar General Corp. (NYSE:DG)

Diversified Trust Co cut its stake in shares of Dollar General Corp. (NYSE:DG) by 32.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,444 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,148 shares during the quarter. Diversified Trust Co’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $512,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DG. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado boosted its stake in Dollar General by 12.4% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 48,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,330,000 after acquiring an additional 5,373 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in Dollar General by 6.8% in the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 17,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,584,000 after acquiring an additional 1,095 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Dollar General by 38.2% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,283,000 after acquiring an additional 4,177 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. boosted its stake in Dollar General by 164.3% in the first quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 2,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $400,000 after acquiring an additional 1,650 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Dollar General by 84.7% in the first quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.08% of the company’s stock.

In other Dollar General news, EVP Rhonda Taylor sold 29,274 shares of Dollar General stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.06, for a total value of $5,798,008.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 57,236 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,336,162.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Steven G. Sunderland sold 1,800 shares of Dollar General stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.21, for a total transaction of $365,778.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,961,789.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 99,435 shares of company stock valued at $19,984,494 in the last ninety days. 0.72% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Dollar General stock opened at $221.71 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $206.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $190.13. Dollar General Corp. has a 1 year low of $125.00 and a 1 year high of $224.82. The stock has a market cap of $55.21 billion, a PE ratio of 24.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.46.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 27th. The company reported $3.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.44 by $0.68. Dollar General had a net margin of 7.48% and a return on equity of 33.51%. The firm had revenue of $8.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.35 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.74 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 24.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Dollar General Corp. will post 10 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 6th will be issued a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 5th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.65%. Dollar General’s payout ratio is 21.40%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on DG. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Dollar General from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 28th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Dollar General in a report on Friday, October 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $250.00 price target for the company. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Dollar General from $220.00 to $229.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Dollar General from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Dollar General from $200.00 to $223.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 28th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $215.27.

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, Midwestern, and eastern United States. The company offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, and laundry and other home cleaning supplies; packaged food comprising cereals, canned soups and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

