Diversified Trust Co Sells 5,579 Shares of Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT)

Diversified Trust Co lowered its stake in shares of Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT) by 26.9% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 15,126 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,579 shares during the quarter. Diversified Trust Co’s holdings in Catalent were worth $1,296,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in Catalent by 133.3% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 385 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in Catalent by 646.2% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 924 shares during the period. Stephenson National Bank & Trust increased its position in Catalent by 51.0% during the second quarter. Stephenson National Bank & Trust now owns 1,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 414 shares during the period. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt bought a new position in Catalent during the second quarter worth $125,000. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. bought a new position in Catalent during the second quarter worth $175,000.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on CTLT shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Catalent from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $97.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 17th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Catalent from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Catalent from $94.00 to $98.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Catalent from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $105.00 price target on shares of Catalent in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $96.78.

Shares of NYSE:CTLT opened at $92.40 on Friday. Catalent, Inc. has a 52 week low of $31.04 and a 52 week high of $96.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a current ratio of 2.57. The company’s fifty day moving average is $86.75 and its 200-day moving average is $76.80. The company has a market capitalization of $15.20 billion, a PE ratio of 83.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.58.

Catalent (NYSE:CTLT) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 31st. The company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.11. Catalent had a net margin of 7.13% and a return on equity of 14.88%. The company had revenue of $947.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $943.62 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.70 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Catalent, Inc. will post 2.19 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Gregory T. Lucier sold 24,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.09, for a total transaction of $2,162,160.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Michael J. Grippo sold 2,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.50, for a total transaction of $201,375.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 233,433 shares of company stock worth $20,304,879 in the last 90 days. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Catalent Company Profile

Catalent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides delivery technologies and development solutions for drugs, biologics, and consumer and animal health products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Softgel and Oral Technologies, Biologics, Oral and Specialty Delivery, and Clinical Supply Services.

