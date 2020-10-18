Diversified Trust Co Sells 450 Shares of Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS)

Diversified Trust Co decreased its holdings in shares of Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS) by 6.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,643 shares of the company’s stock after selling 450 shares during the quarter. Diversified Trust Co’s holdings in Zscaler were worth $935,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Zscaler in the first quarter worth about $149,000. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado boosted its holdings in Zscaler by 2.4% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 9,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $584,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its holdings in Zscaler by 48.8% in the first quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 81,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,971,000 after purchasing an additional 26,780 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in Zscaler by 2.6% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 34,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,100,000 after purchasing an additional 860 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in Zscaler by 21.9% in the first quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 403,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,888,000 after purchasing an additional 72,538 shares during the last quarter. 42.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CFO Remo Canessa sold 95,835 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.39, for a total transaction of $12,304,255.65. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 494,387 shares in the company, valued at $63,474,346.93. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Manoj Apte sold 16,664 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.06, for a total transaction of $2,283,967.84. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 278,445 shares of company stock valued at $37,438,197. 23.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating on shares of Zscaler in a report on Sunday, October 4th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $115.00 target price on shares of Zscaler in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Zscaler from $89.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 3rd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Zscaler from $90.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Zscaler from $137.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $124.46.

ZS opened at $154.85 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $140.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $108.63. The company has a market cap of $20.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -173.99 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Zscaler, Inc. has a 52-week low of $35.00 and a 52-week high of $163.80.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, September 9th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $125.89 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $118.67 million. Zscaler had a negative net margin of 26.69% and a negative return on equity of 27.39%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 46.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.07 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Zscaler, Inc. will post -0.87 EPS for the current year.

Zscaler

Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. The company provides Zscaler Internet Access solution that provides users, servers, operational technology, internet of things, and device secure access to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) applications and internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to internally managed applications, either hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

