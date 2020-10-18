Diversified Trust Co Sells 250 Shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Diversified Trust Co reduced its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) by 2.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,529 shares of the company’s stock after selling 250 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $891,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of VTV. White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 9.9% in the third quarter. White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc. now owns 78,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,171,000 after acquiring an additional 7,016 shares during the last quarter. FormulaFolio Investments LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 147.8% in the third quarter. FormulaFolio Investments LLC now owns 22,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,391,000 after acquiring an additional 13,646 shares during the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 1.9% in the third quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 91,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,553,000 after acquiring an additional 1,738 shares during the last quarter. Cutler Investment Counsel LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 6.3% in the third quarter. Cutler Investment Counsel LLC now owns 31,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,242,000 after acquiring an additional 1,850 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 21.8% in the third quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 10,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,047,000 after acquiring an additional 1,794 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Value ETF alerts:

VTV opened at $108.36 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $106.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $101.70. Vanguard Value ETF has a 52 week low of $75.55 and a 52 week high of $121.71.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

Further Reading: What is a dead cat bounce?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.