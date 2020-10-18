Diversified Trust Co Raises Stake in Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR)

Diversified Trust Co boosted its stake in Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR) by 56.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 15,877 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,747 shares during the quarter. Diversified Trust Co’s holdings in Carrier Global were worth $485,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY acquired a new position in Carrier Global during the second quarter valued at approximately $162,000. AE Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Carrier Global during the second quarter valued at $513,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Carrier Global by 3,736.1% during the second quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 68,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,517,000 after purchasing an additional 66,502 shares during the last quarter. Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Carrier Global during the second quarter valued at $320,000. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd bought a new stake in Carrier Global during the second quarter valued at $1,358,000. 83.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Carrier Global alerts:

NYSE:CARR opened at $32.76 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $30.63. Carrier Global has a 52 week low of $11.50 and a 52 week high of $33.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.69, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.68.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $3.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.63 billion. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Carrier Global will post 1.47 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 29th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.98%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on CARR shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Carrier Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. Argus upped their price target on shares of Carrier Global from $28.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. Stephens began coverage on shares of Carrier Global in a research report on Thursday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $45.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Carrier Global from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of Carrier Global from $26.00 to $29.00 in a report on Friday, July 31st. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Carrier Global presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.80.

Carrier Global Company Profile

There is no company description available for Carrier Global Corp.

See Also: Calculating net profit and net profit margin ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CARR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR).

Receive News & Ratings for Carrier Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carrier Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.