Diversified Trust Co Raises Holdings in Q2 Holdings Inc (NYSE:QTWO)

Diversified Trust Co grew its position in shares of Q2 Holdings Inc (NYSE:QTWO) by 7.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,301 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,010 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co’s holdings in Q2 were worth $1,396,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of QTWO. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Q2 by 133.2% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,510 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $207,000 after buying an additional 2,005 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of Q2 by 44.7% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,491 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $207,000 after buying an additional 1,079 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Q2 by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 201,958 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $11,928,000 after purchasing an additional 9,303 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Q2 during the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in shares of Q2 by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 63,110 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,727,000 after purchasing an additional 820 shares during the period.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Q2 from $97.00 to $113.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 25th. BTIG Research lowered Q2 from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Q2 from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Q2 from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Q2 from $90.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $102.53.

In related news, CEO Matthew P. Flake sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.78, for a total transaction of $977,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 279,541 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,333,518.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Charles T. Doyle sold 18,733 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.00, for a total value of $1,723,436.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 10,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $934,260. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 389,704 shares of company stock worth $36,772,811 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 9.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Q2 stock opened at $96.88 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.88, a quick ratio of 3.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.18 billion, a PE ratio of -44.64 and a beta of 1.57. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $93.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $85.44. Q2 Holdings Inc has a 12 month low of $47.17 and a 12 month high of $106.44.

Q2 (NYSE:QTWO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The technology company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $97.58 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $94.76 million. Q2 had a negative return on equity of 5.59% and a negative net margin of 30.10%. As a group, analysts predict that Q2 Holdings Inc will post -0.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Q2 Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based digital banking solutions to regional and community financial institutions (RCFIs) in the United States. It offers Q2 Digital Banking and Transactions, a browser-based digital banking solution that delivers RCFI-branded digital banking capabilities; Q2mobility App, a mobile and tablet digital banking solution; Q2mobile Remote Deposit Capture, a partnered solution that allows remote check deposit capture; and Q2 Person-to-Person Payments, a partnered secure and integrated person-to-person payments solution.

