Diversified Trust Co Raises Holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH)

Diversified Trust Co grew its position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH) by 35.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,440 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,678 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co’s holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions were worth $447,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 4.2% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 54,466,896 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $3,094,810,000 after purchasing an additional 2,189,245 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 0.6% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 23,335,779 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $1,084,414,000 after purchasing an additional 145,532 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 8.9% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 21,926,978 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $1,245,892,000 after purchasing an additional 1,789,430 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 94.1% during the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 17,199,972 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $985,042,000 after purchasing an additional 8,336,747 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 15,034.7% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 11,817,666 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $671,480,000 after purchasing an additional 11,739,583 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.68% of the company’s stock.

Cognizant Technology Solutions stock opened at $73.36 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $69.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $60.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 2.66 and a current ratio of 2.66. Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. has a fifty-two week low of $40.01 and a fifty-two week high of $75.32. The company has a market capitalization of $39.78 billion, a PE ratio of 24.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.17.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The information technology service provider reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $4 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.84 billion. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a net margin of 9.67% and a return on equity of 19.87%. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.94 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. will post 3.55 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director John Nelson Fox, Jr. sold 6,140 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.67, for a total value of $415,493.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 46,827 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,168,783.09. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Dharmendra Kumar Sinha sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.00, for a total transaction of $720,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 18,016 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,297,152. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 66,314 shares of company stock valued at $4,591,790 in the last three months. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. 140166 upgraded Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $87.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $64.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. BidaskClub upgraded Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. BofA Securities upgraded Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $67.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Friday, September 11th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $68.76.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Profile

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Financial Services; Healthcare; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media and Technology.

