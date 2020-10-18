Diversified Trust Co Raises Holdings in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD)

Diversified Trust Co grew its position in shares of Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) by 21.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,801 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 849 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co’s holdings in Church & Dwight were worth $450,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Church & Dwight by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,291,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $853,062,000 after acquiring an additional 159,378 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Church & Dwight by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 2,895,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,822,000 after acquiring an additional 100,929 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Church & Dwight by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,104,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,709,000 after acquiring an additional 58,249 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Church & Dwight by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 2,064,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,582,000 after acquiring an additional 74,208 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WCM Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Church & Dwight by 10.3% in the 2nd quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 1,745,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,962,000 after acquiring an additional 163,317 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CHD stock opened at $93.19 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $23.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.47, a PEG ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 0.39. The company’s 50 day moving average is $92.90 and its 200 day moving average is $82.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a 52-week low of $47.98 and a 52-week high of $98.96.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 31st. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. Church & Dwight had a net margin of 15.70% and a return on equity of 25.58%. Church & Dwight’s revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.57 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 2.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Church & Dwight news, VP Richard A. Dierker sold 78,070 shares of Church & Dwight stock in a transaction on Monday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.85, for a total value of $7,326,869.50. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 85,723 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,045,103.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Steven J. Katz sold 11,400 shares of Church & Dwight stock in a transaction on Monday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.84, for a total transaction of $1,069,776.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 12,658 shares in the company, valued at $1,187,826.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 149,668 shares of company stock worth $14,092,036. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages recently commented on CHD. 140166 downgraded shares of Church & Dwight from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $185.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, August 24th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Church & Dwight from $75.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Church & Dwight from $86.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Church & Dwight from $89.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Church & Dwight from $68.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Church & Dwight currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $94.81.

Church & Dwight Company Profile

Church & Dwight Co, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and market of household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products. The Consumer Domestic segment offers household products, such as laundry detergents, fabric softener sheets, cat litter, and household cleaning products; and personal care products including antiperspirants, oral care products, depilatories, reproductive health products, oral analgesics, nasal saline moisturizers, and dietary supplements.

