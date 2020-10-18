Diversified Trust Co Raises Holdings in Barnes Group Inc. (NYSE:B)

Diversified Trust Co grew its position in Barnes Group Inc. (NYSE:B) by 38.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,910 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,585 shares during the quarter. Diversified Trust Co’s holdings in Barnes Group were worth $461,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in B. Wasatch Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Barnes Group by 5.6% in the second quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 5,081,080 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $201,008,000 after purchasing an additional 268,382 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in Barnes Group by 617.3% in the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 230,538 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $9,120,000 after purchasing an additional 198,397 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Barnes Group by 7.3% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,250,515 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $89,030,000 after purchasing an additional 153,919 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Barnes Group by 9.1% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,520,973 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $63,622,000 after purchasing an additional 126,523 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Barnes Group by 60.1% during the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 229,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $9,059,000 after buying an additional 86,000 shares during the last quarter. 86.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Barnes Group alerts:

Shares of Barnes Group stock opened at $40.19 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.21. The company has a market cap of $2.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.15. Barnes Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $30.22 and a fifty-two week high of $68.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.99.

Barnes Group (NYSE:B) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $236.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $239.02 million. Barnes Group had a net margin of 8.94% and a return on equity of 11.24%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 36.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.75 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Barnes Group Inc. will post 1.63 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Christopher J. Stephens sold 36,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.28, for a total transaction of $1,414,080.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Dawn N. Edwards sold 1,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.27, for a total transaction of $66,759.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 8.37% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on B. SunTrust Banks dropped their price objective on shares of Barnes Group from $34.00 to $30.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Barnes Group in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Barnes Group from $56.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 3rd. Redburn Partners restated a “sell” rating on shares of Barnes Group in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Barnes Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.27.

Barnes Group Company Profile

Barnes Group Inc provides engineered products, industrial technologies, and innovative solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments: Industrial and Aerospace. The Industrial segment offers precision components, products, and systems used by various customers in end-markets, such as transportation, industrial equipment, automation, personal care, packaging, electronics, and medical devices.

Featured Article: What is a Backdoor Roth IRA?



Receive News & Ratings for Barnes Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Barnes Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.