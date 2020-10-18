Diversified Trust Co Raises Holdings in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Diversified Trust Co boosted its stake in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 20,643 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 285 shares during the quarter. Diversified Trust Co’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $1,808,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC boosted its holdings in AbbVie by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC now owns 9,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $966,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the period. Old North State Trust LLC lifted its stake in shares of AbbVie by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 7,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $690,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC increased its position in AbbVie by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC now owns 4,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $411,000 after buying an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC increased its position in AbbVie by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC now owns 11,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,167,000 after buying an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Inlet Private Wealth LLC increased its position in AbbVie by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Inlet Private Wealth LLC now owns 24,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,442,000 after buying an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on AbbVie in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $98.00 target price for the company. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $111.00 target price on shares of AbbVie in a report on Sunday, September 27th. Citigroup lifted their target price on AbbVie from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on AbbVie from $125.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Atlantic Securities raised AbbVie from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $115.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $108.63.

ABBV stock opened at $86.27 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $152.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.57, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $89.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $90.44. AbbVie Inc. has a 1 year low of $62.55 and a 1 year high of $101.28.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The company reported $2.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.20 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $10.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.14 billion. AbbVie had a negative return on equity of 628.57% and a net margin of 19.20%. AbbVie’s quarterly revenue was up 26.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.26 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that AbbVie Inc. will post 10.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 15th will be given a dividend of $1.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 14th. This represents a $4.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.47%. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.80%.

AbbVie Profile

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the United States, Japan, Germany, Canada, France, Spain, Italy, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, Brazil, and internationally. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal BehÃ§et's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), mantle cell lymphoma, waldenstrÃ¶m's macroglobulinemia, marginal zone lymphoma, and chronic graft versus host disease; VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; VIEKIRA PAK, an interferon-free therapy to treat adults with genotype 1 chronic hepatitis C virus (HCV); TECHNIVIE to treat adults with genotype 4 HCV infection; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

