Diversified Trust Co Purchases New Shares in DouYu International Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:DOYU)

Diversified Trust Co purchased a new stake in DouYu International Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:DOYU) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 38,369 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $507,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in DouYu International by 32.2% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 2,191 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC acquired a new position in DouYu International in the 2nd quarter valued at $58,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new position in DouYu International in the 1st quarter valued at $69,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in DouYu International by 22.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 7,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after acquiring an additional 1,434 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in DouYu International by 94.9% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 19,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,000 after acquiring an additional 9,573 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.85% of the company’s stock.

Get DouYu International alerts:

DouYu International stock opened at $15.28 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 4.61 and a current ratio of 4.61. DouYu International Holdings Limited has a 52 week low of $6.11 and a 52 week high of $17.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.67 and a beta of 1.76. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $15.16 and a 200-day moving average of $11.48.

DouYu International (NASDAQ:DOYU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 10th. The company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.95. DouYu International had a return on equity of 8.41% and a net margin of 6.84%. The business had revenue of $2.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.40 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.91 EPS. DouYu International’s quarterly revenue was up 34.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that DouYu International Holdings Limited will post 0.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on DOYU. BidaskClub cut DouYu International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut DouYu International from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, 86 Research cut DouYu International to a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, August 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. DouYu International currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $10.69.

About DouYu International

DouYu International Holdings Limited operates a platform on PC and mobile apps that provides interactive games and entertainment live streaming in China. Its platform connects game developers and publishers, professional eSports teams or players and eSports tournament organizers, advertisers, and viewers.

Recommended Story: Day Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DOYU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DouYu International Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:DOYU).

Receive News & Ratings for DouYu International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DouYu International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.