Diversified Trust Co Purchases New Holdings in Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

Diversified Trust Co purchased a new stake in Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 1,416 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $422,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Air Products & Chemicals by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,155 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,245,000 after buying an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in Air Products & Chemicals by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 1,172 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $283,000 after buying an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC lifted its stake in Air Products & Chemicals by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 3,909 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $944,000 after buying an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Hotaling Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Air Products & Chemicals by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Hotaling Investment Management LLC now owns 1,252 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $302,000 after buying an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clarius Group LLC lifted its stake in Air Products & Chemicals by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 1,882 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $454,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. 83.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE APD opened at $298.14 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $297.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $260.10. The company has a market capitalization of $65.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.79, a P/E/G ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 3.48 and a quick ratio of 3.32. Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $167.43 and a 1 year high of $310.73.

Air Products & Chemicals (NYSE:APD) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The basic materials company reported $2.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.03. Air Products & Chemicals had a net margin of 21.58% and a return on equity of 15.96%. The firm had revenue of $2.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.06 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.17 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. will post 8.4 EPS for the current year.

APD has been the topic of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Air Products & Chemicals from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Air Products & Chemicals from $212.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Air Products & Chemicals from $245.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Air Products & Chemicals from $325.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Air Products & Chemicals from $254.00 to $317.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $292.38.

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and services worldwide. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas, and specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, gasification, metals, electronics, manufacturing, food and beverage, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production and refining, and metals.

