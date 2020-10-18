Diversified Trust Co Purchases 678 Shares of Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU)

Diversified Trust Co grew its position in shares of Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU) by 10.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,072 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 678 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co’s holdings in Roku were worth $1,335,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its position in Roku by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 2,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $306,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its position in shares of Roku by 33.9% in the second quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 395 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Roku by 153.8% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 165 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Taylor Wealth Management Partners increased its position in shares of Roku by 0.5% in the third quarter. Taylor Wealth Management Partners now owns 23,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,361,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Roku by 6.3% in the second quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 2,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ROKU stock opened at $222.32 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $184.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $139.99. Roku, Inc. has a 12 month low of $58.22 and a 12 month high of $239.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -193.32 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a current ratio of 3.09, a quick ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.55) by $0.20. The company had revenue of $356.07 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $302.17 million. Roku had a negative return on equity of 19.43% and a negative net margin of 10.28%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Roku, Inc. will post -1.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on ROKU shares. DA Davidson raised their price target on Roku from $150.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Benchmark raised their price target on Roku from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and issued a $171.00 price target on shares of Roku in a research report on Monday, July 20th. ValuEngine upgraded Roku from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their target price on Roku from $190.00 to $227.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $174.48.

In related news, VP Scott A. Rosenberg sold 2,400 shares of Roku stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.50, for a total value of $358,800.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 22,668 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,388,866. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Anthony J. Wood sold 35,000 shares of Roku stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.23, for a total value of $6,903,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,972,300. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 319,997 shares of company stock worth $54,118,379. 19.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Roku, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a TV streaming platform. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Player. Its platform allows users to discover and access various movies and TV episodes, as well as live sports, music, news, and others. As of December 31, 2019, the company had 36.9 million active accounts.

