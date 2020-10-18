Diversified Trust Co Purchases 6,694 Shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

Diversified Trust Co raised its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) by 77.5% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 15,334 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,694 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $1,183,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Capital World Investors acquired a new position in Colgate-Palmolive during the 1st quarter worth $829,740,000. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 4,842,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $354,756,000 after buying an additional 202,550 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 3,702,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,250,000 after purchasing an additional 25,600 shares during the last quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP raised its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive by 15.2% in the 2nd quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP now owns 3,305,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,138,000 after acquiring an additional 436,889 shares during the period. Finally, GUARDCAP ASSET MANAGEMENT Ltd raised its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive by 29.3% in the 2nd quarter. GUARDCAP ASSET MANAGEMENT Ltd now owns 2,820,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $206,603,000 after acquiring an additional 639,353 shares during the period. 76.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CL stock opened at $80.31 on Friday. Colgate-Palmolive has a fifty-two week low of $58.49 and a fifty-two week high of $80.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $68.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.86, a PEG ratio of 4.63 and a beta of 0.59. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $77.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $73.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.40, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.92.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 31st. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $3.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.78 billion. Colgate-Palmolive had a return on equity of 559.34% and a net margin of 16.13%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.72 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Colgate-Palmolive will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 22nd. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.19%. Colgate-Palmolive’s payout ratio is 62.19%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on CL shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $88.00 target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Colgate-Palmolive has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $75.27.

In other Colgate-Palmolive news, VP Philip G. Shotts sold 401 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.29, for a total transaction of $30,993.29. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 41,263 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,189,217.27. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Sally Massey sold 387 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.30, for a total value of $29,915.10. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,856 shares in the company, valued at approximately $375,368.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 256,994 shares of company stock worth $19,678,851. 0.78% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. It offers oral care products, including toothpastes, toothbrushes, and mouthwashes, as well as pharmaceutical products for dentists and other oral health professionals; and personal care products, such as liquid hand soaps, bar soaps, shower gels, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin care products, and shampoos and conditioners.

