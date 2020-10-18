Diversified Trust Co Purchases 3,949 Shares of McDonald's Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Diversified Trust Co boosted its position in McDonald's Co. (NYSE:MCD) by 14.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 30,614 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,949 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co’s holdings in McDonald's were worth $6,719,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of McDonald's in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Lake Point Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of McDonald's by 2,462.5% in the first quarter. Lake Point Wealth Management now owns 205 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of McDonald's by 66.1% in the third quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 211 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Reitz Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of McDonald's in the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of McDonald's by 119.4% in the second quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 272 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of McDonald's in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. BofA Securities increased their price target on McDonald's from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 5th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on McDonald's from $220.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 9th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on McDonald's from $220.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Finally, SVB Leerink assumed coverage on McDonald's in a research report on Friday, July 24th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $222.43.

NYSE:MCD opened at $229.37 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $170.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.35, a P/E/G ratio of 5.25 and a beta of 0.67. McDonald's Co. has a 52-week low of $124.23 and a 52-week high of $231.91. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $219.28 and a 200 day moving average of $196.08.

McDonald's (NYSE:MCD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The fast-food giant reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $3.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.73 billion. McDonald's had a net margin of 24.78% and a negative return on equity of 52.78%. McDonald's’s quarterly revenue was down 29.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.05 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that McDonald's Co. will post 5.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of $1.29 per share. This is a positive change from McDonald's’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 30th. This represents a $5.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.25%. McDonald's’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 63.78%.

McDonald's Company Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products and beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2019, the company operated 38,695 restaurants. McDonald's Corporation was founded in 1940 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.

