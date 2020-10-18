Diversified Trust Co Purchases 2,297 Shares of MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET)

Diversified Trust Co boosted its position in shares of MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) by 19.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,919 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,297 shares during the quarter. Diversified Trust Co’s holdings in MetLife were worth $517,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado grew its holdings in shares of MetLife by 15.4% during the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 146,582 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,481,000 after purchasing an additional 19,525 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of MetLife by 21.4% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,556,381 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $169,858,000 after acquiring an additional 981,327 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in shares of MetLife during the first quarter worth about $251,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of MetLife by 2,120.7% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,031 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $581,000 after acquiring an additional 18,174 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP raised its position in shares of MetLife by 135.3% during the first quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 42,984 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,314,000 after acquiring an additional 24,715 shares during the last quarter. 74.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on MET shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on MetLife from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $46.00 price objective on shares of MetLife in a research note on Friday, September 18th. Wells Fargo & Company reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $45.00 price objective on shares of MetLife in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Argus reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of MetLife in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.71.

In related news, Director Catherine R. Kinney sold 3,657 shares of MetLife stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.50, for a total transaction of $144,451.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Company insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MET opened at $39.28 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $35.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.10, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. MetLife, Inc. has a 12-month low of $22.85 and a 12-month high of $53.28. The business’s 50 day moving average is $38.34 and its 200 day moving average is $36.49.

MetLife (NYSE:MET) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $13.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.36 billion. MetLife had a net margin of 10.65% and a return on equity of 7.71%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that MetLife, Inc. will post 5.63 earnings per share for the current year.

About MetLife

MetLife, Inc engages in the insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management businesses worldwide. It operates through five segments: U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and stable value products, including general and separate account guaranteed interest contracts, and private floating rate funding agreements.

