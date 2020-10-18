Diversified Trust Co Purchases 193 Shares of CDW (NASDAQ:CDW)

Diversified Trust Co lifted its position in CDW (NASDAQ:CDW) by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,369 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the quarter. Diversified Trust Co’s holdings in CDW were worth $1,000,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CDW. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of CDW by 96.2% during the 2nd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,709 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,593,000 after acquiring an additional 6,722 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL raised its stake in shares of CDW by 78.1% in the 2nd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 28,075 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $3,262,000 after acquiring an additional 12,311 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in shares of CDW by 1,313.1% in the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 109,954 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $12,492,000 after acquiring an additional 102,173 shares in the last quarter. Fulton Bank N. A. grew its holdings in CDW by 28.0% in the 3rd quarter. Fulton Bank N. A. now owns 2,645 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $316,000 after buying an additional 578 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alberta Investment Management Corp grew its holdings in CDW by 13.7% in the 2nd quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 15,800 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,836,000 after buying an additional 1,900 shares during the last quarter. 89.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:CDW opened at $130.62 on Friday. CDW has a 1-year low of $73.39 and a 1-year high of $146.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.64 billion, a PE ratio of 25.56, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.18. The business’s 50 day moving average is $117.15 and its 200-day moving average is $112.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.66.

CDW (NASDAQ:CDW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The information technology services provider reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $4.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.36 billion. CDW had a return on equity of 94.36% and a net margin of 4.09%. CDW’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.60 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that CDW will post 5.57 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have issued reports on CDW shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered CDW from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $132.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on CDW from $124.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Citigroup started coverage on CDW in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $140.00 target price on the stock. BidaskClub raised CDW from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, October 10th. Finally, Raymond James raised CDW from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $140.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, June 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $131.67.

CDW Profile

CDW Corporation provides integrated information technology (IT) solutions to business, government, education, and healthcare customers in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The company offers discrete hardware and software products, as well as integrated IT solutions, including mobility, security, data center optimization, cloud computing, virtualization, and collaboration.

