Diversified Trust Co Purchases 1,723 Shares of Progressive Corp (NYSE:PGR)

Diversified Trust Co boosted its position in Progressive Corp (NYSE:PGR) by 50.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,170 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,723 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co’s holdings in Progressive were worth $489,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Blue Square Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Progressive in the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Progressive by 62.8% in the second quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 389 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. First Financial Corp IN boosted its holdings in Progressive by 31.1% in the third quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 464 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Balentine LLC bought a new position in Progressive in the first quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, WASHINGTON TRUST Co boosted its holdings in Progressive by 180.0% in the second quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 966 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 621 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PGR opened at $96.52 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company has a market capitalization of $56.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.97, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.54. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $95.15 and a 200 day moving average of $84.87. Progressive Corp has a 12 month low of $62.18 and a 12 month high of $102.05.

Progressive (NYSE:PGR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 15th. The insurance provider reported $1.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $10.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.72 billion. Progressive had a return on equity of 29.04% and a net margin of 10.85%. Progressive’s revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.66 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Progressive Corp will post 6.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 7th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 6th. Progressive’s payout ratio is 5.95%.

In other Progressive news, insider Steven Broz sold 3,292 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.44, for a total value of $310,896.48. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 41,192 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,890,172.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Stuart B. Burgdoerfer sold 18,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.85, for a total value of $1,653,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 22,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,076,269.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 93,591 shares of company stock valued at $8,725,230 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. MKM Partners increased their price target on Progressive from $90.00 to $115.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 2nd. Morgan Stanley lowered Progressive from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $102.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Progressive from $95.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 21st. Raymond James raised their target price on Progressive from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 14th. Finally, Argus lowered Progressive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $90.50.

About Progressive

The Progressive Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides personal and commercial auto insurance, residential property insurance, and other specialty property-casualty insurance and related services primarily in the United States. Its Personal Lines segment writes insurance for personal autos, and recreational and other vehicles.

