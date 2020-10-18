Diversified Trust Co Makes New Investment in Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. (NYSE:AQUA)

Diversified Trust Co purchased a new position in Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. (NYSE:AQUA) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 18,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $390,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of AQUA. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Evoqua Water Technologies by 141.8% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,462,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,023,000 after purchasing an additional 2,616,541 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its position in Evoqua Water Technologies by 131.7% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 742,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,320,000 after purchasing an additional 421,890 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in Evoqua Water Technologies by 1,153.9% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 407,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,576,000 after purchasing an additional 374,856 shares during the last quarter. New South Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Evoqua Water Technologies by 10.1% in the 2nd quarter. New South Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,688,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,613,000 after purchasing an additional 338,509 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Evoqua Water Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth $5,305,000. Institutional investors own 67.19% of the company’s stock.

Get Evoqua Water Technologies alerts:

In related news, major shareholder Investors Lp Aea sold 6,369,232 shares of Evoqua Water Technologies stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.35, for a total transaction of $129,613,871.20. Also, CFO Benedict J. Stas sold 33,747 shares of Evoqua Water Technologies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total transaction of $742,434.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 7,170,679 shares of company stock valued at $147,419,361 over the last three months. 4.93% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Evoqua Water Technologies from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Evoqua Water Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. TheStreet raised shares of Evoqua Water Technologies from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Evoqua Water Technologies from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.22.

Shares of AQUA stock opened at $24.65 on Friday. Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. has a 12-month low of $7.09 and a 12-month high of $25.23. The company has a market capitalization of $2.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.73 and a beta of 2.06. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $21.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91.

Evoqua Water Technologies (NYSE:AQUA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.12. Evoqua Water Technologies had a net margin of 5.76% and a return on equity of 12.05%. The firm had revenue of $347.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $328.68 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.09 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. will post 0.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Evoqua Water Technologies Profile

Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. provides a range of water and wastewater treatment systems and technologies, and mobile and emergency water supply solutions and services for industrial, commercial, and municipal water treatment markets. It operates in two segments, Integrated Solutions and Services, and Applied Product Technologies.

Featured Story: Why are percentage gainers important?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AQUA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. (NYSE:AQUA).

Receive News & Ratings for Evoqua Water Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evoqua Water Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.