Diversified Trust Co Makes New $349,000 Investment in Zendesk, Inc. (NYSE:ZEN)

Diversified Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Zendesk, Inc. (NYSE:ZEN) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 3,387 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $349,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. V Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Zendesk by 26.3% during the 3rd quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,293 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $648,000 after acquiring an additional 1,309 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Zendesk by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 31,630 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,255,000 after buying an additional 1,221 shares during the last quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp purchased a new position in shares of Zendesk in the 3rd quarter worth about $7,586,000. First Hawaiian Bank purchased a new position in shares of Zendesk in the 3rd quarter worth about $374,000. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Zendesk by 17.5% in the 3rd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 8,292 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $853,000 after buying an additional 1,234 shares during the last quarter. 97.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Zendesk alerts:

Shares of ZEN opened at $112.23 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $100.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $86.44. Zendesk, Inc. has a twelve month low of $50.23 and a twelve month high of $116.54. The stock has a market cap of $12.95 billion, a PE ratio of -71.48 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a quick ratio of 2.73, a current ratio of 2.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54.

Zendesk (NYSE:ZEN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The software maker reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.34. Zendesk had a negative return on equity of 22.55% and a negative net margin of 19.24%. The firm had revenue of $246.66 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $239.82 million. Analysts expect that Zendesk, Inc. will post -0.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ZEN. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Zendesk from $95.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Zendesk in a report on Thursday, July 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler raised shares of Zendesk from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $87.00 to $123.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Zendesk from $80.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Oppenheimer started coverage on Zendesk in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $113.00 price objective on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $103.63.

In related news, CAO Ying Christina Liu sold 439 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.64, for a total value of $41,546.96. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,200 shares in the company, valued at $113,568. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Elena Gomez sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.77, for a total transaction of $448,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 21,560 shares in the company, valued at $1,935,441.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 113,200 shares of company stock worth $10,268,218. Company insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Zendesk Company Profile

Zendesk, Inc, a software development company, provides software as a service solutions for organizations in North America, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Australia, and the Asia Pacific. Its flagship product is Zendesk Support, a system for tracking, prioritizing, and solving customer support tickets across various channels.

Featured Story: Day Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Zendesk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zendesk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.