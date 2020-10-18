Diversified Trust Co Lowers Stake in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW)

Diversified Trust Co reduced its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW) by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,422 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 473 shares during the quarter. Diversified Trust Co’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $1,391,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA boosted its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 536.2% during the 2nd quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 369 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 311 shares in the last quarter. Savior LLC boosted its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 243.6% during the 2nd quarter. Savior LLC now owns 378 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 205.6% in the 2nd quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 382 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. Sun Life Financial INC lifted its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 206.6% in the 2nd quarter. Sun Life Financial INC now owns 374 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 276.3% in the 1st quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 143 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. 79.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE EW opened at $85.33 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $82.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $84.50. The company has a market capitalization of $53.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 73.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 3.08 and a quick ratio of 2.24. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a 1 year low of $51.51 and a 1 year high of $87.79.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The medical research company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.19. Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 17.21% and a return on equity of 29.11%. The firm had revenue of $925.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $782.90 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 1.86 EPS for the current year.

In other Edwards Lifesciences news, CEO Michael A. Mussallem sold 68,550 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.05, for a total value of $5,418,877.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 309,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,487,318.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Scott B. Ullem sold 33,150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.81, for a total transaction of $2,778,301.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 60,264 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,050,725.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 429,773 shares of company stock valued at $34,576,732 in the last quarter. 1.48% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a research note on Friday, September 11th. They issued an “underperform” rating on the stock. SVB Leerink raised their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 12th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $87.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $86.00 to $89.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Edwards Lifesciences presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $84.77.

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease, and critical care and surgical monitoring in the United States and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of heart valves; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases.

