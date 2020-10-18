Diversified Trust Co Lowers Holdings in UMB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UMBF)

Diversified Trust Co decreased its stake in UMB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UMBF) by 7.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,975 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 675 shares during the quarter. Diversified Trust Co’s holdings in UMB Financial were worth $391,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of UMB Financial by 11.8% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,490 shares of the bank’s stock worth $121,000 after buying an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in UMB Financial in the 1st quarter worth about $130,000. NJ State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan acquired a new position in UMB Financial in the 2nd quarter worth about $206,000. Cim Investment Mangement Inc. acquired a new position in UMB Financial in the 2nd quarter worth about $213,000. Finally, Premier Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in UMB Financial in the 2nd quarter worth about $224,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.57% of the company’s stock.

UMBF has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised UMB Financial from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $52.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on UMB Financial from $51.00 to $48.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. BidaskClub raised UMB Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. Raymond James increased their target price on UMB Financial from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 20th. Finally, ValuEngine cut UMB Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $59.75.

In related news, CEO J Mariner Kemper sold 5,750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.95, for a total value of $310,212.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 10.24% of the company’s stock.

UMBF stock opened at $55.92 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $52.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.69 billion, a PE ratio of 14.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 1.01. UMB Financial Co. has a 1 year low of $39.47 and a 1 year high of $70.26.

UMB Financial (NASDAQ:UMBF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The bank reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.96. The business had revenue of $298.69 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $282.63 million. UMB Financial had a return on equity of 7.22% and a net margin of 14.62%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.17 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that UMB Financial Co. will post 3.31 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, September 10th were given a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 9th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.22%. UMB Financial’s payout ratio is 24.85%.

UMB Financial Company Profile

UMB Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for the UMB Bank that provides various banking and other financial services. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Banking, Institutional Banking, Personal Banking, and Healthcare Services. The Commercial Banking segment provides commercial loans and credit cards, letters of credit; loan syndication, consultative services, and various financial options; capital markets services, including asset-based financing, asset securitization, equity and mezzanine financing, factoring, and private and public placement of senior debt, as well as merger and acquisition consulting; and depository, account reconciliation, electronic fund transfer, controlled disbursements, lockbox, and remote deposit capture services.

