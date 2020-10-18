Diversified Trust Co Invests $426,000 in Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH)

Diversified Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 3,854 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $426,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Match Group by 810.9% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 6,964,197 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,517,000 after purchasing an additional 6,199,674 shares in the last quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC grew its holdings in Match Group by 125.4% during the 1st quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 6,845,734 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $452,092,000 after purchasing an additional 3,808,603 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Match Group by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,422,225 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $473,399,000 after purchasing an additional 340,279 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new stake in Match Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $225,392,000. Finally, Jackson Square Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Match Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $190,638,000. 89.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on MTCH shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Match Group from $141.00 to $151.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 17th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Match Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. SunTrust Banks reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on shares of Match Group in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Match Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Wedbush increased their price objective on shares of Match Group from $90.00 to $116.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Match Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $113.79.

MTCH stock opened at $112.21 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. Match Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $87.56 and a fifty-two week high of $123.00. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $109.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $95.42. The stock has a market cap of $9.54 billion, a PE ratio of 487.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.75 and a beta of 1.14.

Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The technology company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.02. Match Group had a net margin of 1.99% and a return on equity of 14.15%. The business had revenue of $555.45 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $533.75 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.43 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Match Group, Inc. will post 2.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Match Group news, Director Joseph Levin sold 458,660 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.40, for a total transaction of $44,673,484.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 576,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $56,146,230. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Jared F. Sine sold 67,881 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.41, for a total transaction of $8,037,789.21. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 37,119 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,395,260.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 626,541 shares of company stock worth $64,045,773. Corporate insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

About Match Group

Match Group, Inc provides dating products worldwide. Its portfolio of brands include Tinder, Match, Meetic, OkCupid, Hinge, Pairs, PlentyOfFish, and OurTime, as well as a various other brands. The company is based in Dallas, Texas.

