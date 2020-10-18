Diversified Trust Co Invests $383,000 in Eaton Co. PLC (NYSE:ETN)

Diversified Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Eaton Co. PLC (NYSE:ETN) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 3,756 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $383,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Eaton by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 2,491 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $210,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the period. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC grew its holdings in Eaton by 2.4% during the first quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 5,557 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $432,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC grew its holdings in Eaton by 2.7% during the second quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 5,315 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $465,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the period. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Eaton by 4.1% during the second quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,608 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $316,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the period. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Eaton by 6.0% during the second quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,496 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $218,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ETN stock opened at $109.26 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $103.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $90.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The firm has a market cap of $43.71 billion, a PE ratio of 29.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.12. Eaton Co. PLC has a 12 month low of $56.42 and a 12 month high of $111.19.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $3.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.65 billion. Eaton had a net margin of 8.03% and a return on equity of 12.73%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 29.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.53 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Eaton Co. PLC will post 3.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Eaton news, insider Sternadt Paulo Ruiz sold 3,047 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.42, for a total transaction of $315,120.74. Also, insider Richard H. Fearon sold 40,550 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.01, for a total transaction of $4,136,505.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 151,834 shares in the company, valued at $15,488,586.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 93,597 shares of company stock worth $9,550,626. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on ETN shares. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on shares of Eaton in a report on Friday, July 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Eaton from $104.00 to $111.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Eaton from $106.00 to $122.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Eaton from $94.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Eaton from $110.00 to $130.00 in a report on Friday, October 9th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Eaton has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $100.12.

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. Its Electrical Products segment offers electrical and industrial components, residential products, single phase power quality products, emergency lighting and fire detection products, wiring devices, structural support systems, and circuit protection and lighting products.

