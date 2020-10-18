Diversified Trust Co Invests $1.22 Million in Nokia Co. (NYSE:NOK)

Diversified Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Nokia Co. (NYSE:NOK) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 312,211 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,221,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Nokia by 113.0% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 6,953 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 3,688 shares during the period. FormulaFolio Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nokia in the third quarter worth approximately $40,000. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nokia in the second quarter worth approximately $44,000. Telos Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Nokia in the second quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Pinnacle Bank acquired a new position in shares of Nokia in the third quarter worth approximately $45,000. 4.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently commented on NOK. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Nokia in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Raymond James reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Nokia in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Nokia from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. ValuEngine lowered Nokia from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Nokia in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Nokia currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.59.

NYSE NOK opened at $4.03 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $22.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.59, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 0.64. Nokia Co. has a 52 week low of $2.34 and a 52 week high of $5.28. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $4.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Nokia (NYSE:NOK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The technology company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.04. Nokia had a return on equity of 9.26% and a net margin of 2.76%. The business had revenue of $5.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.63 billion. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Nokia Co. will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current year.

About Nokia

Nokia Corporation engages in the network and technology businesses worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Ultra Broadband Networks, Global Services, IP Networks and Applications, and Nokia Technologies. It focuses on mobile radio including macro radio, small cells, and cloud native radio solutions for communications service providers and enterprises; and provides network planning and optimization, network implementation, and systems integration, as well as company-wide managed services.

