Diversified Trust Co Increases Stock Position in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Diversified Trust Co raised its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 54.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 42,230 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,824 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $992,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Wells Fargo & Company during the second quarter valued at $37,000. Watson Rebecca purchased a new position in Wells Fargo & Company during the second quarter valued at $37,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 227.2% during the second quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,623 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,127 shares in the last quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. raised its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 41.4% in the second quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 1,867 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 547 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacifica Partners Inc. raised its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 27.0% in the third quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 1,883 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. 67.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of WFC stock opened at $22.86 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The firm has a market cap of $94.18 billion, a PE ratio of 26.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 125.04 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a 50-day moving average of $24.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.96. Wells Fargo & Company has a 1-year low of $22.00 and a 1-year high of $54.75.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $18.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.87 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 4.33% and a net margin of 6.26%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.92 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Wells Fargo & Company will post 0.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on WFC shares. UBS Group upgraded shares of Wells Fargo & Company from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $21.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Friday, September 11th. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Wells Fargo & Company from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $35.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, July 10th. Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of Wells Fargo & Company from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $28.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. ValuEngine cut shares of Wells Fargo & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.98.

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services to individuals, businesses, and institutions in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management.

