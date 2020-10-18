Diversified Trust Co Increases Stock Position in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL)

Diversified Trust Co raised its holdings in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL) by 45.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,453 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,381 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co’s holdings in The Allstate were worth $419,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ALL. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado lifted its holdings in shares of The Allstate by 4.9% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 61,625 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $5,653,000 after purchasing an additional 2,875 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its holdings in shares of The Allstate by 13.3% in the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 27,885 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,608,000 after purchasing an additional 3,276 shares in the last quarter. AXA lifted its holdings in shares of The Allstate by 39.3% in the first quarter. AXA now owns 62,652 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $5,747,000 after purchasing an additional 17,688 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in shares of The Allstate in the first quarter valued at about $611,000. Finally, Caxton Associates LP lifted its holdings in shares of The Allstate by 51.9% in the first quarter. Caxton Associates LP now owns 2,814 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $258,000 after purchasing an additional 961 shares in the last quarter. 76.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get The Allstate alerts:

The Allstate stock opened at $92.58 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $92.94 and its 200-day moving average is $95.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.30. The Allstate Co. has a 1 year low of $64.13 and a 1 year high of $125.92. The company has a market cap of $28.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.93, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.72.

The Allstate (NYSE:ALL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The insurance provider reported $2.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.41 by $1.05. The Allstate had a net margin of 10.28% and a return on equity of 17.25%. The company had revenue of $9.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.37 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.18 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that The Allstate Co. will post 10.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of The Allstate from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $107.00 to $108.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of The Allstate from $109.00 to $104.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. ValuEngine raised shares of The Allstate from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of The Allstate from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $96.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, September 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reissued a “hold” rating on shares of The Allstate in a research note on Monday, October 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The Allstate presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $113.08.

About The Allstate

The Allstate Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Allstate Protection, Service Businesses, Allstate Life, and Allstate Benefits segments. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; specialty auto products, including motorcycle, trailer, motor home, and off-road vehicle insurance; other personal lines products, such as renter, condominium, landlord, boat, umbrella, and manufactured home and stand-alone scheduled personal property; liability insurance products; and commercial lines products under the Allstate, Esurance, and Encompass brand names.

Further Reading: G-20

Receive News & Ratings for The Allstate Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Allstate and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.