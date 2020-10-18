Diversified Trust Co Increases Stake in Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ)

Diversified Trust Co grew its position in shares of Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) by 76.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,443 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 2,354 shares during the quarter. Diversified Trust Co’s holdings in Square were worth $885,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sandy Spring Bank raised its position in Square by 123.9% during the 2nd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 253 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Hall Laurie J Trustee purchased a new position in shares of Square in the 3rd quarter valued at about $49,000. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc purchased a new position in shares of Square in the 3rd quarter valued at about $62,000. Blue Square Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Square in the 2nd quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Capstone Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Square in the 2nd quarter valued at about $50,000. Institutional investors own 66.29% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Sivan Whiteley sold 4,028 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.04, for a total transaction of $539,913.12. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 138,776 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,601,535.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director James Morgan Jr. Mckelvey sold 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.79, for a total transaction of $29,958,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 279,446 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,858,216.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 689,905 shares of company stock valued at $112,143,728 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 19.90% of the company’s stock.

SQ opened at $186.35 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $82.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 300.56 and a beta of 2.72. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $159.98 and its 200-day moving average is $113.19. Square, Inc. has a 52-week low of $32.33 and a 52-week high of $193.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12.

Square (NYSE:SQ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The technology company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $0.41. The company had revenue of $1.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 billion. Square had a net margin of 5.15% and a negative return on equity of 1.20%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 63.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.21 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Square, Inc. will post -0.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on SQ shares. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Square from $140.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. SunTrust Banks reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 price target (up previously from $83.00) on shares of Square in a report on Monday, July 6th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Square from $200.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on shares of Square from $136.00 to $181.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised shares of Square from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $185.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 24th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $127.08.

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

