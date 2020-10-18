Diversified Trust Co Increases Holdings in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Diversified Trust Co boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) by 8.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,275 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 177 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $403,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. New England Investment & Retirement Group Inc. lifted its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 19.2% during the second quarter. New England Investment & Retirement Group Inc. now owns 194,641 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $32,577,000 after buying an additional 31,327 shares during the period. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. lifted its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 7.8% during the third quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 15,991 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,836,000 after buying an additional 1,160 shares during the period. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 16.7% during the second quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 4,121 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $690,000 after buying an additional 589 shares during the period. HNP Capital LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares during the second quarter worth $277,000. Finally, TRUE Private Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 14.3% during the 3rd quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 3,277 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $580,000 after purchasing an additional 411 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of GLD opened at $178.30 on Friday. SPDR Gold Shares has a 12 month low of $136.12 and a 12 month high of $194.45. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $180.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $170.84.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

