Diversified Trust Co Increases Holdings in Installed Building Products Inc (NYSE:IBP)

Diversified Trust Co grew its holdings in Installed Building Products Inc (NYSE:IBP) by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,898 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co’s holdings in Installed Building Products were worth $397,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Teza Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Installed Building Products in the second quarter valued at about $284,000. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Installed Building Products in the second quarter valued at about $238,000. Rafferty Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Installed Building Products by 437.3% in the second quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 29,998 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,063,000 after acquiring an additional 24,415 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in shares of Installed Building Products by 5.3% in the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 17,861 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $712,000 after acquiring an additional 891 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Installed Building Products by 6.4% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 749,135 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $29,868,000 after acquiring an additional 45,379 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.83% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on IBP. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Installed Building Products from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $99.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Installed Building Products in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $115.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Installed Building Products from $93.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. SunTrust Banks upgraded Installed Building Products to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. Finally, BTIG Research boosted their target price on Installed Building Products from $87.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.31.

In other news, CEO Jeffrey W. Edwards sold 300,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.00, for a total transaction of $25,200,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 105,141 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,831,844. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, CAO Todd R. Fry sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.90, for a total value of $94,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,625 shares in the company, valued at approximately $533,812.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 668,144 shares of company stock worth $59,548,105 over the last three months. 24.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE IBP opened at $113.39 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $99.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $73.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 2.90 and a quick ratio of 2.57. Installed Building Products Inc has a 1-year low of $29.02 and a 1-year high of $121.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.38 and a beta of 1.75.

Installed Building Products (NYSE:IBP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The construction company reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.35. Installed Building Products had a return on equity of 45.67% and a net margin of 5.14%. The company had revenue of $393.94 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $372.61 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.87 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Installed Building Products Inc will post 4.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Installed Building Products, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the installation of insulation, waterproofing, fire-stopping, fireproofing, garage doors, rain gutters, window blinds, shower doors, closet shelving and mirrors, and other products in the continental United States. It offers a range of insulation materials, such as fiberglass and cellulose, and spray foam insulation materials.

