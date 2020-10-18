Diversified Trust Co Increases Holdings in Envista Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ:NVST)

Diversified Trust Co grew its holdings in shares of Envista Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ:NVST) by 6.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,100 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 875 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co’s holdings in Envista were worth $348,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in NVST. Viking Global Investors LP purchased a new stake in Envista during the 2nd quarter worth about $95,418,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Envista by 39.2% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,388,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $303,449,000 after purchasing an additional 4,055,356 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Envista by 54.1% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,824,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,747,000 after purchasing an additional 1,694,633 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Envista by 120.8% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,297,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,365,000 after purchasing an additional 709,916 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Envista by 33.9% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,932,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,877,000 after purchasing an additional 489,656 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NVST stock opened at $26.89 on Friday. Envista Holdings Corporation has a 52-week low of $10.08 and a 52-week high of $33.30. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $24.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.12.

Envista (NASDAQ:NVST) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.14. The company had revenue of $362.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $346.33 million.

NVST has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Envista from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Envista from $18.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Bank of America lifted their target price on Envista from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut Envista from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 18th. Finally, BidaskClub cut Envista from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.86.

About Envista

Envista Holdings Corporation manufactures and sells dental products in the United States and internationally. The company's Specialty Products & Technologies segment provides dental implant systems, guided surgery systems, biomaterials, prefabricated and custom-built prosthetics, and dental eye loupes to oral surgeons, prosthodontists, and periodontists under the brands, including Nobel Biocare, Alpha Bio Tec, Implant Direct, Nobel Procera, and Orascoptic; and brackets and wires, clear aligners, digital orthodontic treatments, retainers, and other orthodontic laboratory products under the Ormco, Insignia, AOA, and Spark brands.

