Diversified Trust Co Has $926,000 Stake in Southern Co (NYSE:SO)

Diversified Trust Co grew its position in shares of Southern Co (NYSE:SO) by 17.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 17,071 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,497 shares during the quarter. Diversified Trust Co’s holdings in Southern were worth $926,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Insight Folios Inc raised its stake in shares of Southern by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Insight Folios Inc now owns 57,281 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,106,000 after acquiring an additional 584 shares in the last quarter. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of Southern in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $201,000. DAVENPORT & Co LLC raised its stake in shares of Southern by 10.5% in the 3rd quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 55,525 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,011,000 after acquiring an additional 5,295 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its stake in shares of Southern by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 89,497 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,853,000 after acquiring an additional 3,508 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of Southern by 249.0% in the 3rd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 146,488 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $7,947,000 after acquiring an additional 104,510 shares in the last quarter. 57.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SO opened at $58.35 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $61.63 billion, a PE ratio of 18.94, a P/E/G ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. Southern Co has a 1 year low of $41.96 and a 1 year high of $71.10. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $54.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $54.71.

Southern (NYSE:SO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $4.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.93 billion. Southern had a return on equity of 10.47% and a net margin of 15.83%. Southern’s quarterly revenue was down 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.80 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Southern Co will post 3.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Southern news, EVP Christopher C. Womack sold 5,930 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.00, for a total transaction of $343,940.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,228 shares in the company, valued at $709,224. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $137,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 76,996 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,234,780. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 23,721 shares of company stock valued at $1,301,040 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

SO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Mizuho downgraded Southern from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $53.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 10th. UBS Group cut their price objective on Southern from $57.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. Barclays raised Southern from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $61.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 21st. KeyCorp dropped their price target on Southern from $71.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Southern from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Southern has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.90.

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates in four segments: Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, Wholesale Gas Services, and Gas Marketing Services. The company also constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy facilities and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas pipeline investments operations.

