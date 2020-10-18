Diversified Trust Co Has $875,000 Stake in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN)

Diversified Trust Co raised its stake in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) by 23.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,674 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 508 shares during the quarter. Diversified Trust Co’s holdings in Align Technology were worth $875,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in Align Technology in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in Align Technology in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new stake in Align Technology in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. CX Institutional raised its position in Align Technology by 93.6% in the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 91 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Coastal Capital Group Inc. raised its position in Align Technology by 51.3% in the 2nd quarter. Coastal Capital Group Inc. now owns 121 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. 86.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Align Technology alerts:

In related news, SVP Julie Tay sold 1,550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.00, for a total transaction of $480,500.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 23,692 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,344,520. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Warren S. Thaler sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $296.08, for a total value of $2,072,560.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 39,021 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,553,337.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 74,252 shares of company stock worth $22,460,548 in the last 90 days. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Align Technology from $258.00 to $345.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Align Technology from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $281.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday. BidaskClub upgraded Align Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 12th. ValuEngine downgraded Align Technology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. Finally, Bank of America downgraded Align Technology from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $280.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Align Technology has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $286.54.

Align Technology stock opened at $336.52 on Friday. Align Technology, Inc. has a 52 week low of $127.88 and a 52 week high of $343.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 23.57 and a beta of 1.85. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $318.78 and a 200-day moving average of $268.10.

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 22nd. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $352.31 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $345.50 million. Align Technology had a return on equity of 81.50% and a net margin of 78.75%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.83 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Align Technology, Inc. will post 1.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Align Technology Company Profile

Align Technology, Inc, a medical device company, designs, manufactures, and markets Invisalign clear aligners and iTero intraoral scanners and services for orthodontics, and restorative and aesthetic dentistry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Clear Aligner; and Scanners and Services. The Clear Aligner segment consists of comprehensive products, including Invisalign Comprehensive treatment that addresses the orthodontic needs of teenage patients, such as compliance indicators and compensation for tooth eruption; Invisalign Assist treatment, which offers support to dental practitioners throughout the treatment process, including progress tracking; and Invisalign First Phase I and Invisalign First Comprehensive Phase II package for younger patients with early mixed dentition with a mixture of primary/baby and permanent teeth.

Featured Article: Stock Symbols Definition, Examples, Lookup

Receive News & Ratings for Align Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Align Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.