Diversified Trust Co Has $517,000 Holdings in Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. (NYSE:PBH)

Diversified Trust Co boosted its holdings in Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. (NYSE:PBH) by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,191 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 460 shares during the quarter. Diversified Trust Co’s holdings in Prestige Consumer Healthcare were worth $517,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI lifted its position in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 214.1% during the 2nd quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 1,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 1,019 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Prestige Consumer Healthcare in the 1st quarter worth about $62,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ bought a new position in Prestige Consumer Healthcare in the 2nd quarter worth about $75,000. Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC bought a new position in Prestige Consumer Healthcare in the 2nd quarter worth about $130,000. Finally, Contravisory Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Prestige Consumer Healthcare in the 2nd quarter worth about $156,000.

PBH has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Sidoti upgraded Prestige Consumer Healthcare from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Prestige Consumer Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $39.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, October 12th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Prestige Consumer Healthcare from $91.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. DA Davidson cut Prestige Consumer Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $49.00 to $45.00 in a report on Friday, August 7th. Finally, TD Securities upped their price objective on Prestige Consumer Healthcare from $90.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.71.

Shares of PBH stock opened at $36.29 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.82 billion, a PE ratio of 12.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.77. Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. has a 1-year low of $27.40 and a 1-year high of $46.12. The business has a 50-day moving average of $36.20 and a 200 day moving average of $38.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 2.24 and a quick ratio of 1.35.

Prestige Consumer Healthcare (NYSE:PBH) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $229.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $221.27 million. Prestige Consumer Healthcare had a return on equity of 13.81% and a net margin of 15.84%. Prestige Consumer Healthcare’s quarterly revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.65 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. will post 3.15 EPS for the current year.

Prestige Consumer Healthcare Company Profile

Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells over-the-counter (OTC) healthcare products in North America, Australia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, North American OTC Healthcare and International OTC Healthcare.

