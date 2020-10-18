Diversified Trust Co Has $490,000 Position in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS)

Diversified Trust Co boosted its stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS) by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,591 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 291 shares during the quarter. Diversified Trust Co’s holdings in Cadence Design Systems were worth $490,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Cadence Design Systems by 4.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 30,894,147 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,964,603,000 after acquiring an additional 1,268,415 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in Cadence Design Systems by 9.0% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,904,736 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $470,658,000 after acquiring an additional 405,254 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in Cadence Design Systems by 156.0% during the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,816,896 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $363,750,000 after acquiring an additional 2,326,171 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Cadence Design Systems by 6.4% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,428,999 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $233,085,000 after acquiring an additional 146,712 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in Cadence Design Systems by 99.6% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,679,234 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $161,139,000 after acquiring an additional 837,752 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.11% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO John M. Wall sold 15,000 shares of Cadence Design Systems stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.26, for a total transaction of $1,563,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 185,946 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,386,729.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Thomas P. Beckley sold 23,806 shares of Cadence Design Systems stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $2,618,660.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 269,216 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,613,760. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 141,569 shares of company stock worth $15,402,667. Company insiders own 2.58% of the company’s stock.

Cadence Design Systems stock opened at $115.69 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $106.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $95.07. The stock has a market cap of $32.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.87, a P/E/G ratio of 4.47 and a beta of 1.10. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $51.39 and a 12-month high of $118.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 20th. The software maker reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.14. Cadence Design Systems had a return on equity of 50.84% and a net margin of 41.74%. The business had revenue of $638.42 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $591.09 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.57 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 1.88 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on CDNS shares. BidaskClub upgraded Cadence Design Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 4th. Bank of America raised their target price on Cadence Design Systems from $115.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Cadence Design Systems from $110.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Cadence Design Systems from $101.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Finally, DA Davidson raised their target price on Cadence Design Systems from $90.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $105.55.

About Cadence Design Systems

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.

