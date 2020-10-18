Diversified Trust Co Has $450,000 Position in General Motors (NYSE:GM)

Diversified Trust Co raised its stake in shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) by 55.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,214 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 5,427 shares during the quarter. Diversified Trust Co’s holdings in General Motors were worth $450,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI grew its position in shares of General Motors by 758.0% during the 2nd quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 1,287 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 1,137 shares during the period. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its stake in General Motors by 29.8% in the 2nd quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 1,633 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of General Motors by 714.6% during the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,678 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,472 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional raised its stake in shares of General Motors by 377.0% during the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 1,951 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,542 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RMR Wealth Builders bought a new stake in shares of General Motors during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $54,000. Institutional investors own 77.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on GM shares. ValuEngine cut General Motors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on General Motors from $39.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on General Motors from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on General Motors from $36.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on General Motors from $34.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $37.38.

General Motors stock opened at $33.45 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00. The company has a market capitalization of $47.87 billion, a PE ratio of 31.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.45. General Motors has a 12 month low of $14.32 and a 12 month high of $38.96. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $30.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.53.

General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The auto manufacturer reported ($0.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.72) by $1.22. General Motors had a return on equity of 6.27% and a net margin of 1.46%. The company had revenue of $16.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.93 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.64 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 53.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that General Motors will post 2.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About General Motors

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells cars, trucks, crossovers, and automobile parts worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, GM Cruise, and GM Financial. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Holden, Baojun, Jiefang, and Wuling brand names.

