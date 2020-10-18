Diversified Trust Co Has $443,000 Stock Position in Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL)

Diversified Trust Co lifted its stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) by 32.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,449 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 599 shares during the quarter. Diversified Trust Co’s holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line were worth $443,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 192.4% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 231 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line during the 2nd quarter worth $38,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC grew its holdings in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 62.4% during the 2nd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 242 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 46.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 254 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Old Dominion Freight Line by 51.1% in the second quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 269 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. 73.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ODFL opened at $200.58 on Friday. Old Dominion Freight Line has a 1 year low of $105.80 and a 1 year high of $207.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.96. The company has a market capitalization of $23.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 1.06. The business has a 50-day moving average of $192.58 and a 200-day moving average of $171.01.

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The transportation company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.22. Old Dominion Freight Line had a return on equity of 19.66% and a net margin of 14.95%. The company had revenue of $896.21 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $899.18 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.16 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Old Dominion Freight Line will post 5.29 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Old Dominion Freight Line from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 24th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Old Dominion Freight Line from $166.00 to $187.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Citigroup raised their price objective on Old Dominion Freight Line from $135.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. BidaskClub raised Old Dominion Freight Line from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered Old Dominion Freight Line from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $123.00 to $156.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Old Dominion Freight Line has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $182.13.

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc operates as a less-than-truckload (LTL) motor carrier in the United States and North America. It provides regional, inter-regional, and national LTL services, including expedited transportation. The company also offers various value-added services, such as container drayage, truckload brokerage, and supply chain consulting.

