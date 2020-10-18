Diversified Trust Co Has $436,000 Position in Otis Worldwide (NASDAQ:OTIS)

Diversified Trust Co increased its stake in shares of Otis Worldwide (NASDAQ:OTIS) by 38.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,980 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,942 shares during the quarter. Diversified Trust Co’s holdings in Otis Worldwide were worth $436,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Core Alternative Capital acquired a new stake in shares of Otis Worldwide during the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky bought a new position in Otis Worldwide during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Sowa Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Otis Worldwide during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Truehand Inc bought a new position in Otis Worldwide during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC bought a new position in Otis Worldwide during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of Otis Worldwide from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 25th. HSBC assumed coverage on shares of Otis Worldwide in a research report on Monday, June 29th. They set a “reduce” rating and a $44.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Otis Worldwide from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $71.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Otis Worldwide from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Otis Worldwide from $55.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.63.

NASDAQ:OTIS opened at $65.03 on Friday. Otis Worldwide has a 12 month low of $38.00 and a 12 month high of $66.00. The company has a market capitalization of $28.16 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.87. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $62.47.

Otis Worldwide (NASDAQ:OTIS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $3.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.92 billion. Otis Worldwide’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 10th. Investors of record on Friday, November 20th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 19th. Otis Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.67%.

