Diversified Trust Co Has $414,000 Stock Holdings in Altra Industrial Motion Corp (NASDAQ:AIMC)

Diversified Trust Co decreased its holdings in shares of Altra Industrial Motion Corp (NASDAQ:AIMC) by 12.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,195 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,600 shares during the quarter. Diversified Trust Co’s holdings in Altra Industrial Motion were worth $414,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Altra Industrial Motion by 51.5% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,483,370 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $79,120,000 after buying an additional 843,865 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its position in Altra Industrial Motion by 206.2% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 828,034 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,381,000 after buying an additional 557,571 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors Inc. increased its position in Altra Industrial Motion by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 4,582,236 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $145,990,000 after buying an additional 214,044 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Altra Industrial Motion by 37.4% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 734,958 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $12,854,000 after buying an additional 199,898 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in Altra Industrial Motion by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,802,959 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $89,302,000 after buying an additional 190,621 shares during the period.

In other news, Director James H. Woodward, Jr. sold 3,527 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.98, for a total transaction of $126,901.46. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 15,410 shares in the company, valued at $554,451.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Lyle G. Ganske sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.00, for a total value of $210,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 22,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $960,750. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 12,287 shares of company stock valued at $491,400. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. KeyCorp raised their price target on Altra Industrial Motion from $43.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research cut Altra Industrial Motion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $43.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, October 9th. BidaskClub cut Altra Industrial Motion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Altra Industrial Motion from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Altra Industrial Motion in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.33.

Shares of AIMC stock opened at $40.82 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.64 billion, a P/E ratio of -83.31, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 2.58. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 2.27. Altra Industrial Motion Corp has a fifty-two week low of $12.00 and a fifty-two week high of $43.17.

Altra Industrial Motion (NASDAQ:AIMC) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 24th. The industrial products company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $400.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $367.98 million. Altra Industrial Motion had a positive return on equity of 9.13% and a negative net margin of 1.85%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.71 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Altra Industrial Motion Corp will post 2.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 18th were issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 17th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.39%. Altra Industrial Motion’s dividend payout ratio is 5.59%.

About Altra Industrial Motion

Altra Industrial Motion Corp. designs, produces, and markets a range of electromechanical power transmission motion control products for use in motion related applications, and high-volume manufacturing and non-manufacturing processes worldwide. It operates in two segments, Power Transmission Technologies and Automation & Specialty.

