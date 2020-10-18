Diversified Trust Co Has $399,000 Stock Holdings in La-Z-Boy Incorporated (NYSE:LZB)

Diversified Trust Co grew its position in La-Z-Boy Incorporated (NYSE:LZB) by 21.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,606 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,250 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co’s holdings in La-Z-Boy were worth $399,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its stake in shares of La-Z-Boy by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 64,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,745,000 after purchasing an additional 3,900 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB acquired a new stake in shares of La-Z-Boy in the 2nd quarter valued at $252,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of La-Z-Boy by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,212,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,808,000 after purchasing an additional 11,383 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of La-Z-Boy by 15,946.8% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 37,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,003,000 after purchasing an additional 36,837 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of La-Z-Boy in the 2nd quarter valued at $336,000. Institutional investors own 90.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LZB stock opened at $35.89 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.65 billion, a PE ratio of 26.20 and a beta of 1.22. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $32.48 and a 200-day moving average of $27.59. La-Z-Boy Incorporated has a one year low of $15.61 and a one year high of $37.48.

La-Z-Boy (NYSE:LZB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 18th. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.31. The company had revenue of $285.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $289.74 million. La-Z-Boy had a return on equity of 12.42% and a net margin of 4.07%. La-Z-Boy’s revenue was down 31.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.42 EPS. Analysts anticipate that La-Z-Boy Incorporated will post 2.13 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on LZB shares. KeyCorp restated a “hold” rating on shares of La-Z-Boy in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of La-Z-Boy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 25th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of La-Z-Boy from $32.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 20th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of La-Z-Boy from $25.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. La-Z-Boy has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.75.

About La-Z-Boy

La-Z-Boy Incorporated manufactures, markets, imports, exports, distributes, and retails upholstery furniture products, accessories, and casegoods furniture products in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Upholstery, Casegoods, and Retail segments. The Upholstery segment manufactures and imports upholstered furniture, such as recliners and motion furniture, sofas, loveseats, chairs, sectionals, modulars, ottomans, and sleeper sofas.

