Diversified Trust Co Has $366,000 Position in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM)

Diversified Trust Co increased its holdings in shares of DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) by 20.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 888 shares of the medical device company’s stock after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co’s holdings in DexCom were worth $366,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of DXCM. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado boosted its position in shares of DexCom by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 13,440 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $3,619,000 after acquiring an additional 484 shares in the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec boosted its position in shares of DexCom by 20.0% during the 1st quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 1,800 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $485,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC boosted its position in shares of DexCom by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 2,460 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $662,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. boosted its position in shares of DexCom by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 129,388 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $34,840,000 after acquiring an additional 10,319 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of DexCom by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,175 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $2,201,000 after acquiring an additional 764 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.51% of the company’s stock.

Get DexCom alerts:

DXCM has been the subject of several analyst reports. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and set a $500.00 price target on shares of DexCom in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of DexCom from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $420.00 to $350.00 in a report on Friday, October 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of DexCom from $360.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 27th. SVB Leerink lifted their price target on shares of DexCom from $465.00 to $485.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of DexCom from $440.00 to $485.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $401.70.

Shares of NASDAQ:DXCM opened at $405.00 on Friday. DexCom, Inc. has a one year low of $145.23 and a one year high of $456.23. The company has a 50 day moving average of $397.78 and a 200-day moving average of $386.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 7.58 and a quick ratio of 7.17. The stock has a market cap of $38.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 184.93, a P/E/G ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 0.79.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The medical device company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.48. DexCom had a net margin of 11.93% and a return on equity of 29.01%. The company had revenue of $451.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $415.21 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.08 EPS. DexCom’s revenue was up 34.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that DexCom, Inc. will post 2.67 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Steven Robert Pacelli sold 1,531 shares of DexCom stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $427.31, for a total transaction of $654,211.61. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 51,482 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,998,773.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Andrew K. Balo sold 5,256 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $397.35, for a total transaction of $2,088,471.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 49,918 shares of company stock valued at $20,121,036. 0.69% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

DexCom Profile

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company offers its systems for ambulatory use by people with diabetes; and for use by healthcare providers. Its products include DexCom G6, a CGM system for diabetes management; DexCom G5 mobile CGM system to communicate directly to patient's mobile device; DexCom G4 PLATINUM system for continuous use by adults with diabetes; and DexCom Share, a remote monitoring system.

Read More: What moving averages are used to define a golden cross?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DXCM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM).

Receive News & Ratings for DexCom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DexCom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.