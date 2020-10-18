Diversified Trust Co Has $3.25 Million Position in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Diversified Trust Co reduced its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,211 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 18 shares during the quarter. Diversified Trust Co’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $3,249,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Exane Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the third quarter worth approximately $3,066,000. FormulaFolio Investments LLC lifted its stake in Alphabet by 7.2% in the third quarter. FormulaFolio Investments LLC now owns 430 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $632,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC acquired a new stake in Alphabet in the third quarter valued at approximately $253,000. DAVENPORT & Co LLC lifted its stake in Alphabet by 20.7% in the third quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 53,737 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $78,972,000 after acquiring an additional 9,207 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Epstein & White Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Alphabet in the third quarter valued at approximately $242,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.42% of the company’s stock.

In other Alphabet news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 60 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,538.29, for a total transaction of $92,297.40. Following the sale, the director now owns 517 shares in the company, valued at $795,295.93. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Ann Mather sold 22 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,484.27, for a total transaction of $32,653.94. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,134 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,683,162.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 142 shares of company stock worth $213,357 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GOOG stock opened at $1,573.01 on Friday. Alphabet Inc has a 1 year low of $1,013.54 and a 1 year high of $1,733.18. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $1,525.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1,436.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $1,069.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 3.41, a quick ratio of 3.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The information services provider reported $10.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $8.43 by $1.70. Alphabet had a net margin of 18.99% and a return on equity of 15.62%. The business had revenue of $31.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.58 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc will post 44.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have issued reports on GOOG shares. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Monday, October 12th. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $1,650.00 to $1,750.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $1,445.00 to $1,685.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Alphabet has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,703.33.

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

