Diversified Trust Co Has $1.30 Million Stock Position in Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT)

Diversified Trust Co trimmed its position in Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT) by 26.9% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 15,126 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,579 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co’s holdings in Catalent were worth $1,296,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Catalent by 3.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,141,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,109,894,000 after acquiring an additional 486,273 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in Catalent by 7.5% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,765,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,614,000 after acquiring an additional 262,205 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Catalent by 29.2% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,507,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,246,000 after acquiring an additional 566,273 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Catalent by 9.1% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,760,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,044,000 after acquiring an additional 146,459 shares during the period. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its position in Catalent by 67.2% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,354,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,350,000 after acquiring an additional 544,186 shares during the period.

Get Catalent alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on CTLT shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Catalent from $94.00 to $98.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Catalent from $77.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Catalent from $62.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 4th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Catalent from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $105.00 price target on shares of Catalent in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $96.78.

Shares of NYSE:CTLT opened at $92.40 on Friday. Catalent, Inc. has a 52 week low of $31.04 and a 52 week high of $96.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a current ratio of 2.57. The company’s fifty day moving average is $86.75 and its 200-day moving average is $76.80. The company has a market capitalization of $15.20 billion, a PE ratio of 83.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.58.

Catalent (NYSE:CTLT) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 31st. The company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.11. Catalent had a net margin of 7.13% and a return on equity of 14.88%. The company had revenue of $947.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $943.62 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.70 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Catalent, Inc. will post 2.19 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Gregory T. Lucier sold 24,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.09, for a total value of $2,162,160.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Michael J. Grippo sold 2,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.50, for a total transaction of $201,375.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 233,433 shares of company stock worth $20,304,879 in the last 90 days. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Catalent Company Profile

Catalent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides delivery technologies and development solutions for drugs, biologics, and consumer and animal health products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Softgel and Oral Technologies, Biologics, Oral and Specialty Delivery, and Clinical Supply Services.

Read More: Golden Cross

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CTLT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT).

Receive News & Ratings for Catalent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Catalent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.