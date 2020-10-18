Diversified Trust Co Has $1.25 Million Stock Holdings in Pure Storage Inc (NYSE:PSTG)

Diversified Trust Co raised its holdings in Pure Storage Inc (NYSE:PSTG) by 1.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 81,480 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,505 shares during the quarter. Diversified Trust Co’s holdings in Pure Storage were worth $1,254,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of PSTG. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Pure Storage in the first quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in Pure Storage by 1.2% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 105,680 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,300,000 after acquiring an additional 1,290 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in Pure Storage by 0.3% in the first quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 258,791 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,213,000 after acquiring an additional 753 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its stake in Pure Storage by 123.0% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 268,873 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,307,000 after acquiring an additional 148,292 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Pure Storage by 4.9% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,460,065 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,258,000 after buying an additional 115,079 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Pure Storage stock opened at $18.27 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.90 billion, a PE ratio of -25.03 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 3.12 and a quick ratio of 3.05. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $15.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.71. Pure Storage Inc has a 52-week low of $7.93 and a 52-week high of $20.50.

Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 25th. The technology company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $403.72 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $395.27 million. Pure Storage had a negative net margin of 11.25% and a negative return on equity of 13.64%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.01 EPS. Analysts predict that Pure Storage Inc will post -0.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Pure Storage news, Director Scott Dietzen sold 9,454 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total value of $170,172.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 127,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,295,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders sold a total of 361,049 shares of company stock worth $6,504,064 in the last three months. Insiders own 7.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on PSTG. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of Pure Storage from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 26th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Pure Storage from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. Finally, 140166 restated a “buy” rating and issued a $23.00 price objective on shares of Pure Storage in a research note on Tuesday, August 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.43.

Pure Storage, Inc engages in building a data platform that enables businesses to enhance performance and reduce complexity and costs worldwide. The company delivers its data platform through Purity Operating Environment, an optimized software for solid-state memory that offers enterprise-class storage and protocol services; FlashArray and FlashBlade optimized hardware products for solid-state memory to enhance the performance and density of flash, optimize its advanced software services, and reduce solution cost for customers; Pure1, a cloud-based management and support software; and FlashStack and Artificial Intelligence Ready Infrastructure converged infrastructure solutions.

