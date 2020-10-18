Diversified Trust Co Has $1.21 Million Stake in Silicon Motion Technology Corp. (NASDAQ:SIMO)

Diversified Trust Co lifted its position in shares of Silicon Motion Technology Corp. (NASDAQ:SIMO) by 78.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 32,078 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,071 shares during the quarter. Diversified Trust Co owned approximately 0.09% of Silicon Motion Technology worth $1,212,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Silicon Motion Technology by 1,318.9% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 438,290 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $16,068,000 after purchasing an additional 407,400 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in Silicon Motion Technology by 50,614.3% during the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 3,550 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $130,000 after purchasing an additional 3,543 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Silicon Motion Technology by 3.2% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 56,579 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $2,074,000 after buying an additional 1,749 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. raised its position in Silicon Motion Technology by 2,592.8% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 52,374 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $2,554,000 after purchasing an additional 50,429 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Silicon Motion Technology by 11.8% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 65,537 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $3,196,000 after buying an additional 6,940 shares during the last quarter. 69.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. 140166 reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 price target on shares of Silicon Motion Technology in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 target price on shares of Silicon Motion Technology in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. ValuEngine cut shares of Silicon Motion Technology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 17th. Cowen increased their price target on shares of Silicon Motion Technology from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 22nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $55.00 target price on shares of Silicon Motion Technology in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.36.

Shares of SIMO stock opened at $42.40 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.11. The company’s 50-day moving average is $38.12 and its 200 day moving average is $41.80. Silicon Motion Technology Corp. has a one year low of $26.72 and a one year high of $53.04.

Silicon Motion Technology (NASDAQ:SIMO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The semiconductor producer reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.08. Silicon Motion Technology had a return on equity of 14.91% and a net margin of 15.71%. The company had revenue of $136.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $134.17 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.52 earnings per share. Silicon Motion Technology’s revenue was up 38.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Silicon Motion Technology Corp. will post 2.52 EPS for the current year.

Silicon Motion Technology Profile

Silicon Motion Technology Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and markets semiconductor solutions for the mobile and enterprise storage, and mobile communications markets worldwide. It offers embedded storage and expandable storage products, including NAND flash controllers, such as embedded multimediacard (eMMC), universal flash storage, client solid-state drive (SSD), secure digital card, flash memory card controller, and universal serial bus flash drive controller products.

