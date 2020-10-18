Diversified Trust Co Has $1.02 Million Position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG)

Diversified Trust Co reduced its holdings in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) by 1.9% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 9,695 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 189 shares during the quarter. Diversified Trust Co’s holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. were worth $1,024,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. during the second quarter valued at about $1,536,000. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC raised its position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 1.0% in the second quarter. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC now owns 619,440 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $60,389,000 after acquiring an additional 5,989 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 13.3% in the second quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 48,454 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,724,000 after acquiring an additional 5,702 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 22.0% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 125,437 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,229,000 after acquiring an additional 22,583 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 12.0% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 13,238 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,291,000 after acquiring an additional 1,415 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.51% of the company’s stock.

In other Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. news, insider Susan E. Pietrucha sold 8,700 shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.50, for a total value of $943,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,087 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $551,939.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Frank E. Jr. English sold 2,500 shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.14, for a total transaction of $267,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $696,410. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 14,030 shares of company stock valued at $1,506,910 over the last ninety days. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have weighed in on AJG. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BofA Securities downgraded shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $101.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, August 21st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price objective on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $106.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Raymond James restated a “buy” rating on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $117.00 to $101.00 in a research report on Friday, August 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $110.58.

AJG opened at $108.77 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.01, a PEG ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a fifty day moving average of $104.86 and a 200 day moving average of $96.75. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a fifty-two week low of $65.09 and a fifty-two week high of $110.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.09.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.64 billion. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. had a net margin of 10.35% and a return on equity of 16.01%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. will post 4.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 18th. Investors of record on Friday, September 4th were paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 3rd. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.65%. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s payout ratio is 49.32%.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance brokerage, consulting, and third party claims settlement and administration services in the United States, Australia, Bermuda, Canada, the Caribbean, New Zealand, and the United Kingdom. Its Brokerage segment consists of retail and wholesale insurance brokerage operations.

