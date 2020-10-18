Diversified Trust Co Grows Stock Holdings in J M Smucker Co (NYSE:SJM)

Diversified Trust Co boosted its holdings in J M Smucker Co (NYSE:SJM) by 14.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,906 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,110 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co’s holdings in J M Smucker were worth $1,029,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SJM. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of J M Smucker by 0.7% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,317,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $923,268,000 after buying an additional 57,567 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of J M Smucker by 11.3% during the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 1,811,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,700,000 after buying an additional 184,206 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of J M Smucker by 61.4% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,276,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,672,000 after buying an additional 485,344 shares during the last quarter. Coho Partners Ltd. lifted its position in J M Smucker by 0.7% during the second quarter. Coho Partners Ltd. now owns 1,105,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,958,000 after purchasing an additional 7,735 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in J M Smucker by 33.3% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 967,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,585,000 after purchasing an additional 241,651 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.53% of the company’s stock.

In other J M Smucker news, CEO Mark T. Smucker sold 1,500 shares of J M Smucker stock in a transaction on Friday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $165,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 133,779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,715,690. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Mark R. Belgya sold 4,103 shares of J M Smucker stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.46, for a total transaction of $498,350.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 17,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,141,339.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 9,353 shares of company stock valued at $1,105,790 over the last ninety days. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on SJM shares. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on shares of J M Smucker in a research report on Monday, July 13th. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of J M Smucker from $120.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 26th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of J M Smucker from $114.00 to $106.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of J M Smucker from $120.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 26th. Finally, Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $125.00 price target on shares of J M Smucker in a research report on Thursday, August 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have given a hold rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $115.73.

Shares of NYSE SJM opened at $117.88 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $13.45 billion, a PE ratio of 15.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.05 and a beta of 0.23. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $115.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $112.20. J M Smucker Co has a 1 year low of $91.88 and a 1 year high of $125.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.48.

J M Smucker (NYSE:SJM) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 25th. The company reported $2.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.70. The company had revenue of $1.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.81 billion. J M Smucker had a net margin of 10.78% and a return on equity of 13.28%. J M Smucker’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.57 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that J M Smucker Co will post 8.67 EPS for the current year.

The J. M. Smucker Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of branded food and beverage products. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Retail Coffee, U.S. Retail Consumer Foods, U.S. Retail Pet Foods, and International and Away From Home. The U. S. Retail Coffee segment includes the domestic sales of Folgers, Dunkin Donuts, and Cafe Bustelo branded coffee.

