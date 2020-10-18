Diversified Trust Co Grows Stock Holdings in AFLAC Incorporated (NYSE:AFL)

Diversified Trust Co increased its stake in shares of AFLAC Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) by 51.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,380 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,524 shares during the quarter. Diversified Trust Co’s holdings in AFLAC were worth $377,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in AFLAC in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Ovata Capital Management Ltd purchased a new stake in AFLAC in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd boosted its holdings in AFLAC by 1,144.4% in the 2nd quarter. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd now owns 672 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 618 shares in the last quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in AFLAC by 3,376.7% in the 2nd quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,043 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,013 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First National Bank of South Miami purchased a new stake in AFLAC in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $43,000. 66.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of AFLAC stock opened at $37.21 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.07 and a quick ratio of 0.07. AFLAC Incorporated has a 1 year low of $23.07 and a 1 year high of $55.07. The company has a market capitalization of $26.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.82. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $36.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.36.

AFLAC (NYSE:AFL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.23. AFLAC had a return on equity of 11.98% and a net margin of 13.50%. The firm had revenue of $5.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.49 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.13 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that AFLAC Incorporated will post 4.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on AFL shares. TheStreet raised AFLAC from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. ValuEngine lowered AFLAC from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. SunTrust Banks decreased their price target on AFLAC from $44.00 to $37.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on AFLAC from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on AFLAC from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.25.

In other AFLAC news, Director Karole Lloyd purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $38.13 per share, for a total transaction of $38,130.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 33,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,261,531.05. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Charles D. Lake II sold 16,392 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.32, for a total value of $611,749.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 83,540 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,117,712.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

AFLAC Profile

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides voluntary supplemental health and life insurance products. It operates through two segments, Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. The Aflac Japan segment offers voluntary supplemental insurance products, including cancer plans, general medical indemnity plans, medical/sickness riders, care plans, living benefit life plans, ordinary life insurance plans, and annuities in Japan.

